MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was charged after another man at a Southeast Memphis gas station found himself caught in the crossfire when bullets started flying from two vehicles.

Darran Coleman’s work van was hit by gunfire while he was making a routine stop for gas at the BP station at Riverdale and Raines on August 9th.

“It went through the back window and came straight out the window that was let down on my passenger side, so I’m glad I didn’t agree to have no passengers or nobody else in the van with me,” Coleman said.

When the lead started flying, Coleman said his mind was focused on surviving.

“Get low…get down…get down. Do not get hit by gunfire and you know they was shooting it could have shot anybody,” he said.

It’s unknown what started the gunfire but Memphis Police obtained surveillance photos at the Marathon gas station across Raines showing three suspects prior to the shootout. One photo appeared to show two suspects holding what looks like guns in their hands.

We’re told there was some sort of altercation in the parking lot and suspects in a white Infiniti and Nissan Exterra exchanged gunfire while driving through the very busy intersection.

Darrius Caston, who was driving the white Infiniti, was charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated assault for his role in the mid-day shootout.

Coleman said the scene was nothing short of chaotic and is glad to know police have charged Caston. But he said the senseless gun violence needs to come to an end.

“We wiping each other out, we wiping each other out,” he said.

Police say the Infiniti Caston was driving during the shootout was reported stolen. He was released on his own recognizance is scheduled to be back in court on October 14.