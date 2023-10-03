MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge sentenced a Memphis man to 16 years in federal prison Tuesday for a series of armed robberies that happened in 2021.

Marshall Marshall, 21, was sentenced to 192 months in federal prison for his role in a carjacking, an attempted carjacking, and robbery of a local business. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.

According to information presented in court, on October 2, 2021, Marshall ordered a victim out of his vehicle and stole $145 in cash from him. Later that day, Marshall reportedly held a convenience store clerk at gunpoint and stole $500 from the cash register with help from 19-year-old Khavah Levy.

The next day, the pair attempted to carjack another person at gunpoint while they were parked at a grocery store.

Levy was sentenced back in June to 96 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting Marshall in commission of the business robbery and attempted carjacking.

There is no parole in the federal system.