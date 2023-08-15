MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was reported missing in 2021 has been identified as the victim of a homicide.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a dead on arrival call at Crossfield Road and Holmes Road around 11:30 p.m. on April 25, 2022.

On August 8, 2023, the victim was positively identified as David Pollard and his death was ruled a homicide.

MPD says Pollard was reported missing from the 4000 block area of New Willow Road near Getwell Road and was last contacted on May 25, 2021.

If you have any information about this case that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.