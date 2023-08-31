MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has gone missing after he left home to find a job earlier this week.

Memphis Police issued a City Watch for Ramon Lopez Parajon Thursday evening.

Police say Parajon’s mother told officers that he left to find work on Jackson Avenue near I-240 at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. He has reportedly not been seen or heard from since.

Police say Parajon is 41 years old and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, red shorts, and black sandals. He may have been driving a blue 2011 Nissan Altima with a Texas drive-out tag reading 6S48623.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.