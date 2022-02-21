MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment after police say he locked his girlfriend in a house and threatened to kill her.

The incident happened on Feb. 9 on the 2700 block of Filmore in Bethel Grove.

The woman told officers that she was staying with her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Spencer, but was breaking up with him because of his gang relations.

Officers said Spencer then became upset and pointed a gun at the woman, threatening to kill her.

The woman also told officers that Spencer left the home and locked the outside security door with the only key available so she could not leave the home.

She then called police and managed to leave the house by breaking a window.

Spencer is expected to appear in court on Feb. 22.