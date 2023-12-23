MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s no place like home for the holidays, but a Binghampton man has nowhere to go after the house he was staying in was destroyed in a fire last week.

Rubble is stacked in the front yard, windows are warped, panels are smoke-stained, and the inside of the house is gutted after a fire tore through the Binghampton home.

Neighbors say the man who lived at the home on Princeton Avenue doesn’t have family in the area, so they are coming together to try to help him get a roof over his head.

He lost everything when the house went up in flames last Thursday, so he’s been living in his car ever since.

WREG spoke to a man who says he has been working on the home next door for years.

“The whole roof was on fire. Like smoke coming around the whole house. And then the whole inside, once they got it down it was just smoked out real bad. But in the back you could see the flames, like it was really up and just started making its way around the whole house,” he said.

He called 911 as soon as he spotted the fire.

His first concern, he says, was the elderly man who lived there. Thankfully, the man wasn’t home at the time, but he came home to the house up in flames.

“He came back crying, hurt. Didn’t know what he was going to do,” he said.

The man we spoke with says he’s gotten to know the elderly man over the years, and even helped him with some construction projects around the home.

He says the man lived there with no heat or electricity, so he would sometimes burn wood to keep warm.

He’s not sure if that’s what started the fire, but he says the man has been living in his car ever since.

“Kinda sad with the holidays coming up, and I’ve been trying to help him, and other people have been trying to help him. But it’s hard because he’s been here for so long, he don’t want to leave,” said the man.

The Memphis Fire Department says they were under the impression that the home was vacant and would offer services if they knew someone was displaced.

WREG has not yet confirmed whether the man owned the home or not.

Meanwhile, neighbors say they have paid for the man to stay in a hotel for a week until other arrangements are made.