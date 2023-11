MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser on Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police say around 3:28 p.m., officers responded to 2503 Nunnelee Avenue regarding a shooting call where one man was found shot.

He was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

(Photo by: WREG’s Tyler Chow)

MPD says the suspects left the scene in a gray sedan.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.