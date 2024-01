MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is left in critical condition after being hit by a car in Southeast Memphis on Monday morning.

According to Memphis Police, around 10 a.m., officers responded near Kirby Road and Kirby Trace Cove regarding a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

A man was found injured and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD says to avoid the area and to seek alternative routes during this time.