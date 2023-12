MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is severely injured after being stabbed near Cooper-Young on Monday morning.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a wounding call in the 1100 block of South Rembert Street at 9:10 a.m. A male victim was found stabbed.

He was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD says the suspect is known to the victim.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.