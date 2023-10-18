MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for allegedly getting into an accident while intoxicated and walking away from the scene Tuesday.

The accident happened at the intersection of South Cooper and Southern Avenue. Officers looked for the suspect who had left the scene.

Jason Patterson was found near the intersection of Lamar and South Willett. He allegedly smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech.

He was given a sobriety test, which showed that he was intoxicated.

When asked if he left the scene of the accident, Patterson reportedly said yes. He also admitted that he was walking home after the accident.

There was no word on the victim, but police said it was a “critical crash.”

Jason Patterson is charged with Driving Under the Influence, Public Intoxication, Violation of Financial Law and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Injury.

He is set to appear in court Wednesday.