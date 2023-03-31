MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a man involved in a chase that started in Arkansas and ended on I-240 in South Memphis.

Cortez Brown, 26, is charged with evading arrest in auto, theft of property, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

The chase started after Brown stole a Chevy Camero in West Memphis, Arkansas, police say.

Officials said when Brown entered Memphis, he caused a crash at I-240 and Norris Road, leaving several people seriously injured. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

When MPD officers arrived, they were told Brown had run from the scene.

Officers later found Brown hiding behind a trash can on Alice Road. After a short chase, he was taken into custody and transported to Regional One since he sustained injuries during the accident.

Brown is also facing multiple charges in West Memphis.