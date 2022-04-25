MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Saturday after police say he tried to run away from them and crashed his car into a police cruiser in South Memphis.

Police responded to a reckless driver call at MLK Park around 4 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they observed a black Infiniti with no back bumper doing donuts in the parking lot. Officers attempted to stop the driver, who was later identified as Quintarious Kimball.

When officers asked him to step out of the vehicle, they say Kimball sped off and struck an officer.

Police say he led officers on a pursuit, which stopped when Kimball intentionally struck another officer’s squad car.

Officers located a stolen gun inside the Infiniti.

Kimball, who is a convicted felon, was taken into custody and charged with several crimes including evading arrest, assault, and gun charges.

His bond is set at $268,000.