MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man they say sent officers on a chase with his children in the car on Friday.

Memphis police say they observed Jarvis Jones driving a reportedly stolen vehicle in Whitehaven.

When police tried to pull the car over, they say Jones sped away. According to crime documents, Jones was going 70 MPH down Airways and driving in and out of traffic.

Jones’ two children and their mother were in the car during the time of the incident.

Officers say Jones hit a curb on Nellie Road and he started to run and dropped a black handgun.

Officers were eventually able to detain him but, Jones quickly got out of the cuffs and escaped from the patrol car.

He was taken into custody again.

Jones is being charged with multiple crimes including theft of property, reckless driving, evading arrest and child abuse.