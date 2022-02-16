MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who robbed a store in Northeast Memphis on Monday.

Police say a man armed with a handgun entered the Dollar General store on Summer Avenue around 8:13 p.m. and demanded money from the register. He took the money and ran off. The amount of money he took is unknown.

Surveillance video shows the suspect knocking on the door before entering the store and leaving with cash in hand.

Police described the suspect as 5’8 with a stocky build wearing a gray “GAP” sweater, blue jeans, white Air Force Ones and a black mask.

If you know any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.