MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after he killed his roommate in a North Memphis rooming house on Monday, police say.

Memphis police responded to the shooting call at the house on Pearce Street on Monday, where they found a man shot in the chest.

One of the roommates, Drewshon Richardson, was on the scene when the police arrived and told them he found the victim unresponsive.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next day, another man living in the rooming house told police that Richardson and the victim were arguing over car keys. Court documents say one shot was fired following the argument.

The man told police he heard Richardson say, “he wouldn’t give me the keys so I killed him,” according to the affidavit.

Police say Richardson called 911 afterwards.

Richardson was taken into custody on Tuesday where he was charged with second degree murder.