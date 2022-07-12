MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with murder after being accused of killing a man at a Parkway Village hotel earlier this year.

Police say Ladarius Bonds is responsible for the deadly shooting that took place on April 2 at the Economy Hotel on Lamar.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim in the stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man—later identified as Joshua Perry was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries four days later.

On the day of the shooting, police say Perry’s mother asked her son and Bonds to go get some groceries from downstairs. According to police, less than a minute later, Bonds returned to the hotel room and said Perry shot himself.

A Shelby County medical examiner later confirmed that Perry’s death was not a suicide due to the location of the gunshot wound. It was ruled a criminal homicide after it was proved that the shot was not fired from close contact.

Investigators said Perry and Bonds were involved in an argument earlier that day.

Because the incident was not self-inflicted and he was the last person seen with Perry, Bonds was taken into custody where he was charged with first-degree murder.

His next court appearance is Wednesday.