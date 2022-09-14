MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in Frayser early Wednesday, police say.
Around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a call at the Shell gas station on Range Line Road where they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police were told the shooting took place in the 2800 block of Shady Vista Drive inside the Ridgecrest Apartments.
Officers located a man who was shot dead inside the complex.
The woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you know anything about this incident, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-CASH.
