MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed, and another was taken into custody after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday morning.
According to Memphis Police, they responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Popinjay at around 5:15 a.m.
A man was found dead on the scene. Another man was detained.
This remains an ongoing investigation, police say.