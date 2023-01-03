MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in Whitehaven on Monday night, police say.
It happened around 9 p.m. on the 3500 block of Devon Drive.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they have one man detained.
by: Morgan Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
