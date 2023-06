MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Southwest Memphis early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 4700 block of Horn Lake Road a little after 6 a.m.

The victim was transported to Methodist University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.