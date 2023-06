Police crime scene in a urban street with warning police cordon tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis early Saturday morning.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Airways Boulevard.

The victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say one person was detained.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.