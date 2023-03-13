Blue flasher light of siren of police car at night city street. Themes crime, emergency and help.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Jackson, Tennessee Sunday.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officers responded to a shots fired called at a home on Bronzewood Cove around 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found Glennard Herndon in the back yard holding a gun.

Initial reports indicated while officers were speaking to him, Herndon pointed his gun in the direction of the officers. TBI said one officer shot Herndon.

Herndon was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The TBI said the investigation remains active and agents are working to determine the events leading up to the shooting.