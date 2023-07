Police crime scene in a urban street with warning police cordon tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Northeast Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2200 block of Goldbrier Lane at 6:34 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a known male suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.