MILLINGTON, Tenn. — One man is dead after a mobile home fire in Millington Friday morning.

According to the Millington Fire Department, the Millington and Shelby County Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park on Oates Street at around 11:43 a.m.

Neighbors reportedly told crews on the scene that someone was inside the trailer. Millington fire officials say crews searched the trailer and found a 61-year-old man inside. He was pronounced dead.

Millington Fire Chief Gary Graves contacted the Millington Police Department and TBI fire investigators to help determine the cause of the fire. Millington fire officials say the preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was accidental.

The Millington Fire Department says the victim had “limited mobility” which may have impacted his ability to escape the fire. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.