MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man shot and killed in Midtown on Saturday has been identified as Kevin “Shea” Grauer.

Hours before the sun was even up Saturday, Memphis Police were called to an area near Lockett Place and South Belvedere near the heart of Midtown.

Minutes after midnight, detectives were responding to shots fired call. When they arrived, one man was discovered dead.

Detectives have not said what prompted the deadly attack. However, there are businesses everywhere near the crime scene, meaning surveillance footage could help find the person responsible.

WREG also reported on the death of Kevin’s brother in July of 2022. Beau Grauer was found by police lying on the floor, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Just over 200 days later and less than 2 miles away, Beau’s brother would meet a similar fate.

WREG reached out to the family and did hear back. They said at this time, they were not ready to speak publicly, while asking for prayers for the family.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.