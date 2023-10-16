MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Mississippi over the weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 309 in Marshall County around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to MHP, 20-year-old Hunter T. Morris of Byhalia was driving south on the highway when his vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Traverse traveling west on Deer Creek Road.

The impact caused the Chevrolet to crash into a Hyundai Veracruz that was traveling on Highway 309.

Morris was fatally injured in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.