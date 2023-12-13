MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Raleigh Tuesday night.

The accident happened a little before 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of Yale Road. Memphis Police found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

