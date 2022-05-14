MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being hit by an unknown vehicle Friday night in Hickory Hill.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. near Riverdale Road and Hunt Club Road. Police said the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle while lying in the roadway.

Officers identified the victim as 29-year-old Demarco Watt.

MPD also said the unknown hit-and-run vehicle fled the scene on south on Riverdale Road and will possibly have front-end damage.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-636-4654.