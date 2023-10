DESOTO CO., Miss. — A man is dead after a crash in DeSoto County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP responded to a crash on US 61 in DeSoto County at around 5 a.m. Friday. MHP says a man driving a 2015 GMC collided with the rear of a 2002 International while driving north on US 61.

The driver of the GMC died of his injuries. MHP has identified him as 33-year-old Michael Garner of Southaven.

MHP says the crash is still under investigation.