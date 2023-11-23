MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- A 15-year-old was shot to death in Binghampton Thursday, according to Memphis Police.
At around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Vandalia Street.
The suspects left the scene southbound in a silver or grey vehicle, police say.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.