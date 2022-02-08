MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died after an overnight house fire in the Bethel Grove on Tuesday morning, police say.

The Memphis Fire Department was called to the residence on Labelle Street around 2 AM.

Neighbors say they tried to step in to rescue the man living inside the home, but were unsuccessful.

“I just wish I could have seen him because when I went in there. It was so engulfed in flames, the smoke was so thick,” Andre Cook said.

He says the roof collapsed before anyone could get inside.

The Memphis Fire department confirmed the man, a 75-year-old veteran, died on the scene.

“I’m just lost for words because he was my neighbor for 30 years. He watched me grow up – watched my kids grow up,” Cook said.

Cook says there was a running generator on the front porch when he kicked in the door. He says the man as well as many other people living on this street have been without power for six days

MFD confirmed that a power surge caused by improper use of a generator was the cause of the fire.

Officials also said the man did not have a working smoke alarm.

This house fire is one of many since last week’s ice storm left tens of thousands without power. MFD says since the storm, they’ve responded to more than 40 residential fires.

With thousands of people still in the dark, they’re encouraging everyone to have a working smoke alarm, avoid using a stove or oven to warm the home, and use candles and generators safely.