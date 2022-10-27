MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died following a shooting at an apartmen complete near the Memphis airport, police say.

Police responded to the shooting at the Astro Airways Villa Apartments on 2335 Pendleton Street.

The shooting victim was found shot to death inside an apartment. Police say it is possible that the victim knew the person who pulled the trigger.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.