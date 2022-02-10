MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting outside a corner store in Soulsville Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around midnight right outside the front door of the Friendly Food Market near the corner of Mississippi Boulevard and East McLemore.

The victim collapsed in the parking lot and unfortunately died before help arrived.

People who live nearby say the victim was a staple in the community who worked as a store clerk at the market.

“He was a good guy, you know. He’ll let you have stuff and come back and pay him. As a matter of fact I owed him something, I went back and paid him today,” one man said.

Photo: Greg Tate

A black SUV and a four-door sedan riddled with bullet holes were towed away as evidence. Both were found in the middle of the street.

Neighbors believe the victim was killed during a confrontation – though that has not been confirmed by police.

However, there’s hope the encounter was captured on video.

Surveillance cameras cover every building and street corner – each facing the scene of the crime so there is a strong possibility that there is some surveillance video of the shooter.

We will update this page as we learn more.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.