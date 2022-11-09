MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after police say he kidnapped a woman and then got into a fight with first responders.

Police say Dontrell Hanes kidnapped a woman from her own home after he got mad that she would not give him a lottery ticket that he paid for.

According to police, Hanes broke into the woman’s home and beat her before putting her into his car and driving off.

When officers tracked down Hanes’ car, they say Hanes was being combative with detectives and eventually started hitting them.

Officers were able to detain Hanes and take him into custody where he faces nearly 15 different charges including aggravated kidnapping, burglary and assault to a first responder.