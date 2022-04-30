MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was on the run for almost four years has been convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a restaurant server in 2014, according to the D.A. Office.

Kelvin Montgomery, 55, met the 35-year-old victim in June 2014 at an East Memphis restaurant. The victim agreed to have a drink with him before going to Montgomery’s house.

The woman told investigators that Montgomery became violent once they got to his house, handcuffing, gagging and choking her. Montgomery also forced the victim to participate in sexual acts.

According to the press release, the woman said Montgomery fell asleep after she pretended to be unconscious. She then managed to run away to a neighbor’s home for help.

Officers arrested Montgomery five days later, but he was released the next day after posting a $100,000 bond.

Montgomery pled guilty in court to other criminal charged in July 2016 and sentenced to 12 years. However, a judge allowed him to have 30 more days of freedom under the conditions of Montgomery surrendering after the 30 days, but Montgomery never surrendered.

Instead, Montgomery fled the jurisdiction and was found using a fake name and living on a boat in Orange Beach, Alabama in 2017 by U.S. Marshals. The Marshals also found an Arkansas woman with Montgomery who had been reported missing by her family.

The woman said Montgomery was abusive to her and forced her to also use a fake name, but she did not press charges.

In 2018, Montgomery pled guilty to possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 18 months in prison before returning to the Shelby County Jail.

Montgomery will be sentenced next month for the aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery charges.