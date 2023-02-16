MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding the men responsible for kidnapping and robbing a man in East Memphis.

At first glance, this surveillance video may look like your typical bank transaction. A man pulled up to an ATM and withdraws money. The only problem is the money he’s taking out isn’t his, and the person in the truck is being held at gunpoint.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Memphis Police said earlier this month, the victim was pulling up to his home on Barron Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. According to police reports, a small gray car pulled up behind him and two men got out armed with guns.

One of the men reportedly hopped in the victim’s truck and made him drive to an ATM on Lamar while the other suspect followed closely behind in the gray car.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said it sounds like the work of young people who may live in the area.

“The young people are just doing their own thing,” she said. “I don’t really think they have a conscious of consequences of what you do. Everything you do, it’s a consequence.”

When they arrived at the bank, Memphis Police said the suspects forced the victim to give them his pin to his debit card. As you can see in the video, one of the suspects withdrew $400 from his bank account.

MPD said after the transaction, the suspects threw the bank card at the victim and drove off — leaving him and his truck at the bank.

Thankfully, he was not harmed.

No reported arrests have been made. If you recognize these men, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.