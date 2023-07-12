MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police arrested a man at Overton Park after he jumped into the pond with a knife, posing a threat to others.

Armed officers got into the pond to convince him to get out. He was wading in the water and would not follow commands.

Eventually, two officers lunged at the suspect, grabbed him and pulled him out. He was handcuffed and police continued to search the pond for the knife and more evidence.

The incident happened near the children’s playground. No one was injured.

Police say they believe the man is dealing with “mental issues.”