MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young woman was killed in April, and sources say it was at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Justin Hudson.

Sources say he broke into a home killed Jaquinsia Armstrong, injured another woman before turning the gun on himself.

Another woman was also injured but tonight we’re told is recovering.

The victim told officers on April 28 that Hudson waited for her outside the home the day before and attacked her, refusing to leave in an enraged state.

The woman also told officers she had an order of protection against Hudson issued in Dec. 2021.

Before his death, records show Hudson had two warrants out for his arrest in relation to violating an order of protection. However, disturbing trends go back to 2015.

WREG covered multiple incidents involving Hudson after police arrested him following a break-in spree of Whitehaven apartments within 10 days.

While he got away with cell phones, gift cards and laptops, one woman said she woke up to find Hudson licking her inappropriately as she slept. She hit him and was able to get away.

Another woman said she woke up to find him taking off his pants. She fought him and ran out of the apartment.

The following year, he was convicted of sexual battery as well as aggravated burglary, serving three years. However, he was arrested shortly after his release for failing to properly register with the sex offender registry.

Police said he did not meet his reporting requirements and did not pay the proper fees. He was also sentenced in 2020 for violating that registry.