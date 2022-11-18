MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after he allegedly shot at his pregnant girlfriend on Wednesday in Southeast Memphis.

According to police, the incident began after Alvin Butler and his pregnant girlfriend were involved in an argument inside a vehicle near Mendenhall and Winchester.

During the argument, the woman told police that Butler pulled out a gun and aimed at her stomach. Police say he fired one shot but missed only by inches.

The woman was able to escape and go into a gas station and call 911. Police say she is currently nine months pregnant with Butler’s child.

Butler now faces attempted murder and several gun charges.

His bond has been set at $500,000.