MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in custody after being accused of shooting a man in Whitehaven on Tuesday.

Kemberly Scott, is charged with aggravated assault. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment in a non-critical condition and is expected to be okay.

According to reports, the shooting took place at the Sutton at Shelby Apartments near Shelby Drive and I-55 in Whitehaven. Officers say they found the victim shot in his car and detained one woman at the scene.

One resident says she was enjoying her favorite television show in her home when she heard gunshots.

“I got up and looked out the window and the glass, the car had got busted,” the resident said. “It was a bunch of cops. They had it taped off so I knew that it was something serious going on.”

The incident report says Scott claims the shooting happened downtown, but surveillance video shows otherwise. Officers say they saw the suspect shooting the victim as he tried to leave the scene.

“This is the first something has happened inside this complex. When it usually happens, something happens it’s usually like around or outside of it. It’s been fairly quiet for the last two years,” a resident said. “We actually have law enforcement who lives out here.”

Residents say one officer in the apartment complex is not enough and they are demanding more.

“I tend to probably not renew my lease because I would like to see some type of security that would probably be really good,” the resident said.