MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Cordova Tuesday evening.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Breezy Valley Drive in Cordova around 6:45 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said one person has been detained.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.