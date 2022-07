MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been hurt in a shooting in South Memphis.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of South Bellevue at around 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police say a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a black four-door Hyundai Elantra. Police say they were sending heading northbound on Bellevue.