MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured in a crash in South Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Florida Street and South Parkway East at 5:11 p.m.

The man was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say eastbound traffic on South Parkway from Florida is blocked at this time. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.