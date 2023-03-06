OAKLAND, Tenn. — A man is hospitalized following a shooting at a Subway restaurant in Fayette County.

Concerned citizens reached out to WREG after the incident reportedly happened in Oakland on Friday night.

We reached out to Oakland Police about the shooting but have only been told the incident is under investigation.

Witnesses and concerned citizens at the Oakland shopping center described a chaotic scene playing out in front of Subway. One woman knows the man who was shot. She asked us not to identify her and to alter her voice due to safety concerns.

The woman said the 38-year-old victim was shot three times, including in the head and the ear. He is in the hospital in critical condition.

“How can somebody almost take the life of somebody and endanger many other citizens,” she said. “Just to be so careless with a weapon.”

According to this woman, the shooting stemmed from an issue between teens and social media.

While one man was hit by the gunfire, she said others could’ve been injured at the normally busy shopping center.

“I mean it’s a Friday night, on the corner is a liquor store, next door is a boutique,” she said.

She wants the person who pulled the trigger to be held accountable. The woman said he has already bonded out of jail. So far, we have not confirmed that information with police.