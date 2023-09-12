MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A man is injured following a shooting at a driving school in Millington Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Millington Police Department, officers responded to the shooting at the Roadmaster Drivers School of Memphis on Singleton Avenue just before 3 p.m.

The 25-year-old victim was taken to Regional One with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The Millington Police Department is urging anyone with information to call the department at 901-872-3333 or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.