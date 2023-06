MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Raleigh Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of Ridgemont Avenue at 1:39 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No further information has been released at this time.

Memphis Police is asking anyone with information that could help detectives to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.