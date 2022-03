MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man in the hospital after a shooting in Raleigh Friday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened at Austin Peay and Raleigh Millington around 2:31 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.