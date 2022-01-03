MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Raleigh on Monday.

Police said the shooting happened at 9:53 a.m. in the 4000 block of Stowe Street.

When officers responded to the call, they said that they did not locate a victim at the residence.

Police said they were later told that the victim was taken to Methodist North by a private vehicle.

The victim was later transferred to Regional One Health in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

