MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was injured in a shooting in Parkway Village Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting on Clearbrook Street near American Way at around 4:05 p.m. The victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a gray SUV and were wearing black hooded shirts.

Photos courtesy of Ashley Paul, WREG Photos courtesy of Ashley Paul, WREG

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.