MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in the hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Oakhaven, and police are still looking for a suspect.

The shots were fired near the intersection of Burgess Drive and Burgess Cove.

Police said one man was taken to Methodist South Hospital by private vehicle and is in non-critical condition.

When we arrived on the scene around 7 p.m., several police cars blocked the road as officers investigated.

We couldn’t get very close, but several neighbors stood by us as they watched the scene unfold. Neighbors said they heard dozens of gunshots.

Tanisya Brooks told us her mother had just called her inside when she heard at least 30 shots fired.

“As soon as I made it in the house, all of us, we all just hit the floor. We just got down and then we all seen the police coming and stuff so we started standing in front of the house and then when we seen other people coming down, we came down and stood right there and they say that a guy had got shot,” she said.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.